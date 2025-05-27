Elite Financial Inc. Invests $11.66 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 258,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IUSB opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

