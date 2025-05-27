23,334 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Kilter Group LLC

Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Kilter Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.