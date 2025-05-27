Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

