Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.