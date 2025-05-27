Elite Financial Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.4% of Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

