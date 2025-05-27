BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

