580 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $404.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day moving average of $399.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.