PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. PDD had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 46.08%.
PDD Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $160.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDD stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
