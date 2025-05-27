PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. PDD had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 46.08%.

PDD Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Get PDD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDD stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.