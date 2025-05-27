Kilter Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kilter Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.