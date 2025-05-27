Kilter Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kilter Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
