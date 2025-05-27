Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $428,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

