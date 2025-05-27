35,345 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

