Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

