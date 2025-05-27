Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,695 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hayward by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hayward by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

