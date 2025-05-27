Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,218 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

