UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,214 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.