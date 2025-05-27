Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,766 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

