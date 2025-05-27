TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.