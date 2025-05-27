Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 468.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 136,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

