Vise Technologies Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 1.5%

Matson stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MATX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,551 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

