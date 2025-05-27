10,076 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,613,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,353,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after acquiring an additional 390,774 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

