FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,438 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.70.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

