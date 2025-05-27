Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Energizer by 5,308.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Energizer by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Energizer by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

