Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 113,232 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of V2X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VVX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.