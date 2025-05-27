Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 184,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

