Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,552,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FND opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

