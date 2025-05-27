Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Balchem worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

