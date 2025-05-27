Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Alphatec worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 771,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,385. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 32,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $352,759.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690,857.99. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,374 shares of company stock worth $1,997,316. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

