Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,974 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $62,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $37,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13,097.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 331,528 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after buying an additional 329,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock valued at $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,733,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altair Engineering

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $185,982.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,244.30. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,472 shares of company stock worth $1,055,500. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.