Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $2.80

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

