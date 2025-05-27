UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.35% of Allison Transmission worth $32,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock worth $966,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ALSN opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

