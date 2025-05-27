UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 53,582 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 210,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,092,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,526,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,882,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

