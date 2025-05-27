GTS Securities LLC Buys 8,065 Shares of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND)

GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.08% of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance

LRND stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.06. NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Get NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF alerts:

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.