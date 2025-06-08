BCS Wealth Management Sells 3,255 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,517,000 after purchasing an additional 984,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 535,771 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

