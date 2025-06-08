BCS Wealth Management Acquires 35,889 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 2.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NASDAQ BSCY opened at $20.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

