Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 62.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) rose 62.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,133,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 156,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Up 62.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

