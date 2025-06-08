BCS Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Vestment Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

PMAR opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

