Best Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, ASP Isotopes, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid-scale energy storage. Investing in these stocks gives investors exposure to the fast-growing clean-energy and electric-vehicle markets, though their performance can be volatile due to swings in commodity prices and technological developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $104.29. 15,465,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,544,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. 2,174,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

NASDAQ:ASPI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 4,159,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,423. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $702.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,883,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

