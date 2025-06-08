Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 10.0% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

