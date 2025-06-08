Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.01.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

