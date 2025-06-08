Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 843 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Markel Group worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,967.74 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,842.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,819.85. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.