Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Today – June 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Constellation Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy sector, including the manufacture of photovoltaic panels, development of solar farms, and provision of related installation or technology services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable energy as governments and businesses shift toward cleaner power sources. Because the industry is sensitive to policy incentives, technological advances, and commodity prices, solar stocks can exhibit relatively higher volatility compared to broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.94. 3,928,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.80. 3,732,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average is $255.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

