Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 681,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 19.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.19 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

