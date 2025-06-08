Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 1,722,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,020,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

