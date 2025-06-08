Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

