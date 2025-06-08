Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.93. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $591.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.