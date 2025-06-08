BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,080 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $652.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

