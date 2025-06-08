Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 106,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

