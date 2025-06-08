Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 11,006 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,263 shares of company stock worth $7,979,355 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.