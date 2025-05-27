GTS Securities LLC Sells 18,987 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

