GTS Securities LLC Sells 27,242 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,478 shares of company stock valued at $71,467,247 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FTNT opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

